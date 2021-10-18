The leaves are beginning to change colour and temperatures are starting to plummet in Hampshire which means that autumn is well and truly on its way.
Hampshire has many beautiful parks that contain picturesque scenery and plenty of wildlife that is waiting to be seen.
MORE: 9 picturesque towns and villages in Hampshire , 8 most desirable areas to live in Portsmouth - according to readers
If you're looking for somewhere new to take an autumn stroll or you're wanting to explore what Hampshire has to offer this half-term, we have put together a list of some of the best parks in the county according to Google reviews.
Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see what Hampshire parks made the cut.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.