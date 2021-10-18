The leaves are beginning to change colour and temperatures are starting to plummet in Hampshire which means that autumn is well and truly on its way.

Hampshire has many beautiful parks that contain picturesque scenery and plenty of wildlife that is waiting to be seen.

If you're looking for somewhere new to take an autumn stroll or you're wanting to explore what Hampshire has to offer this half-term, we have put together a list of some of the best parks in the county according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see what Hampshire parks made the cut.

1. Catherington Down, Waterlooville Catherington Down, in Horndean, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 69 reviews on Google. Photo: Martyn Hudson Photo Sales

2. Staunton Country Park, Havant Staunton Country Park, on Middle Park Way, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 73 reviews on Google. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Forest Bere, Rowland's Castle Forest Bere, on Manor Lodge Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 56 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Horndean Queen Elizabeth Country Park, on Gravel Hill, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 3,063 reviews on Google. Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo Sales