Hampshire has many beautiful parks that are perfect for an autumn stroll, such as Staunton Country Park in Havant.

Parks near me: 8 best parks in Hampshire according to Google reviews

HAMPSHIRE is home to some of the most beautiful parks in the country.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:50 pm

The leaves are beginning to change colour and temperatures are starting to plummet in Hampshire which means that autumn is well and truly on its way.

Hampshire has many beautiful parks that contain picturesque scenery and plenty of wildlife that is waiting to be seen.

If you're looking for somewhere new to take an autumn stroll or you're wanting to explore what Hampshire has to offer, we have put together a list of some of the best parks in the county according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see what Hampshire parks made the cut.

1. Catherington Down, Waterlooville

Catherington Down, in Horndean, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 69 reviews on Google.

2. Staunton Country Park, Havant

Staunton Country Park, on Middle Park Way, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 73 reviews on Google.

3. Forest Bere, Rowland's Castle

Forest Bere, on Manor Lodge Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 56 reviews on Google.

4. Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Horndean

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, on Gravel Hill, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 3,063 reviews on Google.

