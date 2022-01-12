The expansion of the e-scooter trial means that passengers can now travel by rental e-scooter to interchange with regular ferry and National Express services that serve the port, and visiting cruise passengers will have a sustainable option when they explore the city.

Staff at the port or businesses nearby will be able to use the service as an environmentally friendly way to get to their workplace.

Port ready to dock and roll with installation of new e-scooter docking station.

Portsmouth is one of many cities taking part in a national trial of rental e-scooters.

Portsmouth City Council is working alongside Solent Transport and e-scooter provider Voi Technology, to provide rental trials throughout Portsmouth and Southampton as a part of the Future Transport Zone Programme.

The trials have been formed as part of a national approach to build a more sustainable travel network.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘It's great news that we've been able to expand the successful rental e-scooter trial into the port. This will really benefit staff and visitors in helping them to reach their destination in a much more sustainable way.

The new electric charging points at the port.

‘We're working with all our transport partners to help build a travel network that supports a greener, healthier and better-connected future for Portsmouth with cleaner air for everyone to enjoy.’

Over 214,000 rides have been taken using the e-scooter rental service since the trial began and the service is now one of many sustainable travel initiatives at the port.

Four electric vehicle charging points have been installed for staff to use, free of charge, to encourage the switch away from fossil fuels.

For passengers and the public, two Instavolt 50kW DC electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging points are now available opposite the terminal building.

Users will need to tap their payment card to start the charge and to pay for what they use.

These projects are a small part of the Portsmouth International Port's mission to reduce carbon with an aim to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.

The port also hopes to become the UK's first zero-emission port by 2050, in line with the government's Maritime 2050 strategy.

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port said: "I'm delighted that we are supporting this city-wide rental e-scooter trial, along with adding EV charging options for passengers and staff.

"As we move towards net-zero carbon and zero-emission future at the port, it's important that we offer a wide range of options to enable them travel to the port sustainably. I'm also looking forward to trying one myself to get around the city in the near future."

In order to rent an e-scooter, you must be 18 years old or over and hold at least a provisional driving license.

Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal, except on private land with the land owner's permission.

