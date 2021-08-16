Drivers in Portsmouth have made numerous parking complaints online this year, according to new research.

Data from Co-Wheels Car Club has shown that the road rage in the south succeeds anywhere else in the UK, with Brighton claiming the top spot with 3,576 google searches with complaints about parking.

Angry drivers have gone online to vent their frustration, as those in the South East and West of England have dominated the rankings. Bournemouth and Bristol also feature in the charts.

Here is a list of the top 10 cities for parking complaints per 100k population:

1. Brighton Brighton takes the top spot of parking complainers, with 3,576 searches.

2. Bournemouth Bournemouth takes second place in the rankings, with 2,953 searches.

3. Bristol Bristol takes third place, with 2,234 searches.

4. Edinburgh Edinburgh takes fourth place, with 1,151 searches.