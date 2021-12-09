Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday as part of the Three Mobile partnership with Reading and Leeds Festival.

The line-up for both festivals is usually announced in instalments, with the first wave being announced yesterday morning alongside the pre-sale.

30 acts for Reading and Leeds were announced including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me the Horizon and Rage Against the Machine.

The first wave of artists has been announced for Reading Festival 2022.

Here is everything we know so far about Reading Festival 2022:

When is it?

Reading and Leeds festival will take place over August bank holiday weekend (August 26- August 28 2022).

Reading Festival will once again be held at Richfield Avenue.

Shuttle buses will be available from Reading train station and the town centre to the festival site.

Who is on the line-up?

The first wave of the line-up was announced yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 8).

Reading and Leeds Festival have the same line-up, with artists traveling between the two venues over the weekend.

The line-up so far includes:

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Dave

Denzel Curry

Fever 33

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Halsey

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against the Machine

Run the Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice

When will the rest of the line-up be announced?

The next line-up instalment is likely to be announced within the first few months of 2022.

Last year, further acts were announced in March and July including Inhaler and Biffy Clyro.

How to get tickets

The general sale for both Reading and Leeds tickets will be available Friday, December 10.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am and instalment plans will be available to split the cost into four payments.

Weekend passes for Reading Festival, including early-bird arrival, are priced at £257.20 per ticket.

Please visit readingfestival.com to sign up for general sale tickets.

