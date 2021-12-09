Reading Festival 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against the Machine to headline, when is it, where will it take place and which other artists have been announced?
THE first 30 acts have been announced for next year’s Reading Festival.
Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday as part of the Three Mobile partnership with Reading and Leeds Festival.
The line-up for both festivals is usually announced in instalments, with the first wave being announced yesterday morning alongside the pre-sale.
30 acts for Reading and Leeds were announced including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me the Horizon and Rage Against the Machine.
Here is everything we know so far about Reading Festival 2022:
When is it?
Reading and Leeds festival will take place over August bank holiday weekend (August 26- August 28 2022).
Reading Festival will once again be held at Richfield Avenue.
Shuttle buses will be available from Reading train station and the town centre to the festival site.
For more information, click here.
Who is on the line-up?
The first wave of the line-up was announced yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 8).
Reading and Leeds Festival have the same line-up, with artists traveling between the two venues over the weekend.
The line-up so far includes:
Arctic Monkeys
Arrdee
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Circa Waves
Chloe Moriondo
Dave
Denzel Curry
Fever 33
Fontaines D.C.
Glass Animals
Griff
Halsey
Hybrid Minds
Jack Harlow
Joy Crookes
Jxdn
Kid Brunswick
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Madison Beer
Måneskin
Pale Waves
Pink Pantheress
Polo G
Rage Against the Machine
Run the Jewels
Tai Verdes
Wallows
Wilkinson
Wolf Alice
When will the rest of the line-up be announced?
The next line-up instalment is likely to be announced within the first few months of 2022.
Last year, further acts were announced in March and July including Inhaler and Biffy Clyro.
How to get tickets
The general sale for both Reading and Leeds tickets will be available Friday, December 10.
Tickets will go on sale from 9am and instalment plans will be available to split the cost into four payments.
Weekend passes for Reading Festival, including early-bird arrival, are priced at £257.20 per ticket.
Please visit readingfestival.com to sign up for general sale tickets.