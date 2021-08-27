The stages are ready for this year's Victorious Festival.

Portsmouth's biggest music event of the year now under way, all the stages at Victorious Festival are ready to welcome festival goers. The music festival was cancelled last year due to Covid:19 restrictions but is finally back again this year with a great line up.

There are many musical icons at this years event, including Royal Blood, The Streets, Madness and Manic Street Preachers. Annie Mac, The Fratelli's and Craig David will also be there over the weekend.

Victorious is holding many big stages this year, such as The Common Stage, The Castle Stage and The People's Stage. We've put together a guide of the other stages at Victorious this weekend, in case you fancy a break from the main stages.

Here's our guide to all the stages at this year's Victorious Festival:

Acoustic Stage

The Acoustic Stage is set to take place by Southsea Skate Park and is an ideal area for all the chilled out vibes you could possibly want at a festival.

The acoustic stage will have many acts, both local and visiting, performing over the weekend. The Acoustic stage is set to have Seth Lakeman and Beans on Toast headline the stage on Saturday and Sunday night.

Seaside Stage

This stage overlooks the Solent and is the place to be to see upcoming local talent from Portsmouth and afar. Kingz of Leon (Kings of Leon tribute act) and chart favourites Clean Bandit (DJ set) will headline the Seaside Stage and are sure to be crowd pleasers!

World Music Family

After the year we've all had, the World Music Family Stage is sure to take you on a flight around the world with it's array of different musical acts. Festival goers will be able to experience the likes of Pompey Afrobeats & the Movement Initiative who feature the top artists and dancers from the local afrobeat scene on Saturday night. Dr DJ Bhangra is set to headline the World Music Family Stage on Sunday night, showcasing all the Bollywood tunes, featuring Bollywood dancers.

Many other artists will be performing over the weekend, with genres such as Latin, Reggae and Folk music etc.

Beats & Swing

The Beats & Swing Stage will showcase many genres of music, from Hip Hop to Swing and everything in between. This year's packed line up will feature headliners Krafty Kuts and Chris Vaux as well as Electric Swing Circus, Reggae Roast feat Natty Campbell and many more. This stage will be next to the D-Day Story museum.

Showcase Stage

The Showcase Stage, which is sponsored by Radweb, will also be displaying local Portsmouth and Hampshire talent this year. On the Showcase stage you can expect to see the likes of Andy Foster, Heidi Louise Lynch, Bemis, Cristian TR and many others. The stage will be next to the World Music Stage, near the bike park.

There will also be many other stages available over the weekend, including the Book.Events stage, Southsea Castle Champagne Bar, HSDC Amp Stage, Comedy Stage and the Literary Live stage.

Southsea Skate Park will also be open on Saturday and Sunday, offering a roller disco and a skateboard show. The Kids Stage will be open for youngsters, as well as the Kids Arena where they are holding meet and greets with Paw Patrol, Hey Duggie and Gruffalo.

For more information on stage times and other events that will be happening at the festival over the weekend, please visit the Victorious website.

