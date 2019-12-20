Pecan and ginger sponge cake | Recipe

Over the Christmas period when visitors pop in to wish you well, drop off cards and presents, it’s always a good idea to offer something to eat and drink – it is the season of feasting and merriment, after all.

Pecan and ginger flavours are perfect for this time year and ideal for just such festive visits.

This cake also works brilliantly warmed with hot caramel sauce and a ball of vanilla ice cream for a cracking pudding.

All that is left for me to say before the big day is I hope you all have a wonderful food-filled Christmas... and your visitors enjoy the cake.

Ingredients

170g unsalted butter

200g caster sugar

50g prunes finely chopped

1 dessert spoon black treacle

200g self-raising flour

3 eggs

1 dessert spoon dried ground ginger

100g pecans, chopped

1 spoon golden syrup

Method

1. Beat the sugar and butter together until soft and creamy.

2. Add the prunes, treacle and golden syrup and mix until incorporated.

3. Mix in the ginger and pecans.

4. Add one egg and a third of the flour and mix together.

5. Repeat until all the eggs and flour are mixed in.

6. Put the mixture into a 23cm square lined tin and bake in a pre-heated oven 150C/gas3 for 55 to 60 mins.

7. Test with a skewer which will come out clean if the sponge is cooked. Cool before serving.