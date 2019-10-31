Pheasant terrine with blackberry and apple compote | Recipe

In August there was a glut of blackberries in the hedgerows and Mrs Murphy managed to pick quite a few which we turned into blackberry and apple compote.

Hopefully you have a couple of jars left to pair with this pheasant terrine, which takes a little time but is well worth it.

Your butcher will cut the pheasants into breasts and legs for you.

Ingredients

2 pheasants cut into legs and breasts

100g pork fat

100g pork liver

1 large onion finely chopped

125ml white wine

1 bay leaf

25g pistachio nuts out of the shell

Salt and pepper

6 slices Serrano ham

Method

1. Put the chopped onion into a saucepan, pour in the wine and add the bay leaf.

2. Cook on a low heat until the wine has evaporated and the onion is soft. Allow to cool.

3. Remove the skin from the legs and breasts and cut the meat from the bone, removing the sinews.

4. Mince the leg meat, 1 breast, the pork fat and liver.

5. To this mixture add the onion mix without the bay leaf. Stir in the pistachio nuts combining all the ingredients. Roughly cut the other 3 breasts and add to the mixture.

6. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Line a terrine mould with the Serrano ham and add the mixture into it.

8. Overlap the ham on the top and cover it with aluminium foil.

9. Put the terrine into a deep baking tray and pour in 2cm of water.

10. Cook in a pre-heated oven at 140C gas for 1hr 30mins until the centre reaches 68C.

11. Allow to cool then put in a fridge for at least 5 hrs before slicing and serving with your compote.