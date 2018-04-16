PICTURE GALLERY: Wickham and Portchester Beer Festivals

Have your say

Hundreds of people took advantage of the warm weather to visit two of the area’s biggest beer festivals at the weekend.

More than 400 crafty beer fanatics flocked to Portchester Community Centre for the 16th annual Beer Festival.

While at the Wickham Centre, between 700 and 800 people attended the Wickham Charity Beer Festival, set up to raise funds for four different groups – and were spoiled with 49 beer choices.

