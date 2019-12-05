Plaice with fennel and celeriac | Lawrence Murphy

Baked plaice with fennel and celeriac by Lawrence Murphy
The first week of December is over and we are now rushing towards Christmas Day. 

With our busy schedules and last-minute gift shopping, the evening’s dinner is not our top priority. 

I often put something like a casserole in the oven before venturing out, but there are occasions when I’m not as organised, too busy, or just plain forgetful – it’s an age thing.

What’s for dinner then, when time is not on your side?

I normally turn to pasta, like everyone else, but eating it three times a week can get a bit repetitive.

Fish cooks really quickly, especially flat fish like Dover sole or plaice.

This super-quick recipe for plaice with baked fennel and celeriac hits the spot and means you only have to eat pasta twice next week.

Ingredients 

2 plaice, filleted and skinned

1 bulb fennel, sliced

150g celeriac, cubed

Olive oil

Sea salt and pepper

Half a lemon

Tablespoon chopped dill

Method

1. Put the fennel and celeriac into an ovenproof dish, drizzle with the olive oil, season and put in a preheated oven 200C/gas 6 for 12 to 14 mins.

2. Remove from the oven and lay the plaice over the vegetables.

3. Squeeze the lemon juice over the fish with a little more salt.

4. Bake for a further six to eight minutes mins to cook the fish.

5. Put on to two plates and sprinkle over the dill before serving.