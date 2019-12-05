Plaice with fennel and celeriac | Lawrence Murphy

The first week of December is over and we are now rushing towards Christmas Day.

With our busy schedules and last-minute gift shopping, the evening’s dinner is not our top priority.

I often put something like a casserole in the oven before venturing out, but there are occasions when I’m not as organised, too busy, or just plain forgetful – it’s an age thing.

What’s for dinner then, when time is not on your side?

I normally turn to pasta, like everyone else, but eating it three times a week can get a bit repetitive.

Fish cooks really quickly, especially flat fish like Dover sole or plaice.

This super-quick recipe for plaice with baked fennel and celeriac hits the spot and means you only have to eat pasta twice next week.

Ingredients

2 plaice, filleted and skinned

1 bulb fennel, sliced

150g celeriac, cubed

Olive oil

Sea salt and pepper

Half a lemon

Tablespoon chopped dill

Method

1. Put the fennel and celeriac into an ovenproof dish, drizzle with the olive oil, season and put in a preheated oven 200C/gas 6 for 12 to 14 mins.

2. Remove from the oven and lay the plaice over the vegetables.

3. Squeeze the lemon juice over the fish with a little more salt.

4. Bake for a further six to eight minutes mins to cook the fish.

5. Put on to two plates and sprinkle over the dill before serving.