Portsmouth and Fareham’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best events for the next 48 hours.

STAGE: In conversation with his son Mike, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson gain an insight into the career of a man who has interviewed the most important cultural figures of a century. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: A bittersweet comedy-drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell. Tickets £11-£13. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

DRAMA: Join Fareham Musical Society for a spine-chilling dramatisation of one of The Hound of the Baskervilles. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

WORKSHOP: Make secret spell scrolls, flying keys, golden snitches and decorate your own magical wand in this Harry Potter art workshop. Those aged 5+ only. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 9.30am.

EVENT: Recreate HMS Victory, HMS Warrior or other ships brick by brick and have your photograph taken with your creation. Normal admission applies. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 11am/1pm.2pm/4pm.

GIG: These two of the British folk scene’s top performers have teamed up for double header show to perform their own and each other’s music. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.