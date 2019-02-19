Portsmouth and Fareham’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Sir Michael Parkinson will be at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on February 21.
Here are six of the best events for the next 48 hours. 

STAGE: In conversation with his son Mike, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson gain an insight into the career of a man who has interviewed the most important cultural figures of a century. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: A bittersweet comedy-drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell. Tickets £11-£13. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

DRAMA: Join Fareham Musical Society for a spine-chilling dramatisation of one of The Hound of the Baskervilles. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

WORKSHOP: Make secret spell scrolls, flying keys, golden snitches and decorate your own magical wand in this Harry Potter art workshop. Those aged 5+ only. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 9.30am.

EVENT: Recreate HMS Victory, HMS Warrior or other ships brick by brick and have your photograph taken with your creation. Normal admission applies. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 11am/1pm.2pm/4pm. 

GIG: These two of the British folk scene’s top performers have teamed up for double header show to perform their own and each other’s music. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.