Portsmouth, Cosham and Hayling Island’s best events on Monday and Tuesday

EVENT: Portsmouth Historical Association welcomes a talk by Dr Fiona McCall about sex, scandal and religion in the mid-17th century. Park Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7pm.

CONCERT: Cosham Keyboard and Music Club will be playing an array of music for all to enjoy. Non-members £6. Cosham Baptist Church, Tuesday, 7.15pm.

WORKSHOP: Try your hand at beading and learn a new craft. No experience necessary and everyone is welcome. Non-members £5. United Reform Church Hall, Hayling Island, Tuesday, 9am-3pm.

MEETING: Professor Tony Pointon will give an introduction and background to the book of the year at the Dickens Fellowship meeting. The book is called The Mystery of Edwin Drood. St Swithun’s Church Hall, Southsea, Tuesday, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Experience the magic of theatre from props to make-up, special effects to costume design, curtain–up to curtain-call, in this free family-friendly exhibition. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Monday, 10am-5pm.

MUSIC: Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing classical choral music in this friendly atmosphere. First term free and everyone is welcome. Portsmouth Academy, Fratton, Monday, 7.15pm.