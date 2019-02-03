Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport’s best events for Monday and Tuesday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

CONCERT: Acclaimed pianist Margaret Fingerhut performs special concert that she is performing across the UK to raise awareness of refugee needs. Portsmouth Cathedral, Monday, 7.30pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

EXERCISE: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Highbury College Sports Centre, Cosham, Tuesday, 6pm.

EXHIBITION: Martin Snape (1852–1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town and landscape. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson hosts another great night of comedy. Featuring Jen Brister (pictured), Gareth Berliner, Micky Sharma and Lloyd Griffith. Tickets £9, concessions £8. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: The Shadow Factory tells the story of Southampton coming together and building the Spitfire during the Battle of Britain. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm.