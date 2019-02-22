Portsmouth, Fareham and Portchester's best things to do this weekend

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

TRIBUTE: Life-long Aretha Franklin fan and powerful singer, Letitia George stars in this uplifting tribute to the Queen of Soul. Tickets £24.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: A dance and singing show by Ellipsis Academy in aid of Cancer Research UK. Tickets £12.50. More information at newtheatreroyal.com/. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Saturday, 7pm.

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

FESTIVAL: Sample a range of ales from Bowman Ales, Wild Weather Ales, Red Cat Brewing, Elusive Brewing and more with live music throughout the day. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 12pm and 6pm.

STAGE: Stage One Youth Theatre present one of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's most iconic musicals. Tickets £13, £11.50 concessions. More details at fernehamhall.co.uk/. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm.

TALK: Join the controversial former leader of the UKIP Nigel Farage to hear his story first hand and have the opportunity to ask the questions. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Sunday, 7.30pm.