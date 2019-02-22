Portsmouth, Gosport and Titchfield’s best events for Monday and Tuesday

Exhume by playwright Roger Goldsmith is getting its debut at Titchfield Festival Theatre this week.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Robert returns to his family home to find the police digging up the garden next door to find a murdered woman. But what do the police find? Titchfield Festival Theatre, Monday, 7.30pm. 

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm. 

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm. 

EXHIBITION: Martin Snape (1852–1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town and landscape. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

THEATRE: The Shadow Factory tells the story of Southampton coming together and building the Spitfire during the Battle of Britain. Ticket prices vary. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

TALK: Mick Bucknole, a former Metropolitan police detective, will present a talk about his life in the field. Incorporated with a charity afternoon tea held by Lord Mayor of Gosport. £6. Gosport Town Hall, Tuesday, 2pm. 