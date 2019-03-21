Portsmouth Guildhall asks: Ready, Player One? as new gaming expo launches

BUILDING on the huge success of Portsmouth Comic Con, Portsmouth Guildhall has announced that the city’s first modern gaming expo is coming to the venue this autumn – Player 1-Guildhall (P1-G).

Working with Hampshire Gaming Hub and industry luminaries Rocket Jump Events and Andy Griffiths, P1-G will take place on October 5-6 and promises to be the top gaming show in the region, showcasing the very best in modern gaming from publishers and developers of all sizes across PC, console and mobile.

With several themed zones dedicated to the latest indie games, big blockbuster releases, tournaments, VIP panels, cosplay, merch and more, P1-G will be a utopia for gamers.

The first content partner to be announced, Arcade Europe, offer the finest in-home arcade machine experiences which will be available to free play throughout the weekend with tournaments, competitions and exciting prizes to be won.

The logo of Player 1-Guildhall (P1-G) the new gaming expo taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on October 5-6, 2019

An education zone will feature universities from across the south, highlighting pathways to careers in the gaming sphere for all budding developers.

Commercial manager for the trust, Katherine Scott said: ‘We know there is a huge appetite for gaming events in our region and we are excited to bring modern gaming event of this size and scale to the south. This is an important event for The Guildhall Trust to diversify our income, grow our audiences and the profits from this event will help fund our Get Involved programme of opportunities to inspire, entertain and transform lives in our community.’

Patrick Day-Childs of the Hampshire Gaming Hub, added: ‘We started the Hampshire Gaming Hub to promote indie developers locally, bring gamers together and help make Hampshire the gaming capital of the UK. We have had huge success with our projects and events, raising several thousands of pounds for charities in the process, and to be working on P1-G is a dream come true for our team.’

Tickets are on sale now at p1-g.com or the box office on 0844 847 2362 (calls cost 7p per minute plus network access charge).

