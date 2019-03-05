Portsmouth, Havant and Fratton’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Diana Bretherick will be one of the panellists at The Great Detectives discussion.
Diana Bretherick will be one of the panellists at The Great Detectives discussion.

Here are six of the best things to do over the next 48 hours. 

EVENT: Join Quentin Bates, Diana Bretherick, pictured, Charlie Cochrane and Carol Westron in this panel discussion about the greatest literary detectives. Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Thursday, 7pm. 

MUSIC: Simon Taranczuk presents an organ recital to raise funds for the Organ Project. Call (023) 9282 7322 for more information. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: After eloping, Mary Shelley stays at Lord Byron's house at Lake Geneva where she conceives the idea of her famous novel Frankenstein. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm.

CONCERT: Featuring vocalist Atila and his world-class musicians, this concert celebrates the centenary of the birth of one the greatest vocalists of the 20th century: Nat King Cole. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

STAGE: Kenneth Grahame’s famous tale In The Willows about a Mole, Rat, Toad, and friends gets a modern makeover in this hip-hop musical with ballads and backflips. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 7pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

SOCIAL: A free drop-in event with writer Will Sutton using typewriters, quills, ink and rubber stamps. Create your own postcard-sized story, poem or drawing. Southsea Coffee, Osborne Road, Wednesday, 5.30pm. 