Portsmouth, Havant and Fratton’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best things to do over the next 48 hours.

EVENT: Join Quentin Bates, Diana Bretherick, pictured, Charlie Cochrane and Carol Westron in this panel discussion about the greatest literary detectives. Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Thursday, 7pm.

MUSIC: Simon Taranczuk presents an organ recital to raise funds for the Organ Project. Call (023) 9282 7322 for more information. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: After eloping, Mary Shelley stays at Lord Byron's house at Lake Geneva where she conceives the idea of her famous novel Frankenstein. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm.

CONCERT: Featuring vocalist Atila and his world-class musicians, this concert celebrates the centenary of the birth of one the greatest vocalists of the 20th century: Nat King Cole. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

STAGE: Kenneth Grahame’s famous tale In The Willows about a Mole, Rat, Toad, and friends gets a modern makeover in this hip-hop musical with ballads and backflips. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 7pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

SOCIAL: A free drop-in event with writer Will Sutton using typewriters, quills, ink and rubber stamps. Create your own postcard-sized story, poem or drawing. Southsea Coffee, Osborne Road, Wednesday, 5.30pm.