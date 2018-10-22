Portsmouth, Hayling Island and Fareham's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

They will be at the Ashcroft Centre, Fareham.
Here are our top picks for the next 48 hours. 

COMEDY: Laugh your socks off with Rory Bremmer and Jan Ravens with their evening of comedy and hilarious impressions. Ashcroft Centre, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

MUSICAL: Take seven eager contestants, three feuding judges – add flour, eggs and sugar and mix together. Performed by Hayling Musical Society. Hayling Community Centre, Station Road, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Take advantage of this chance to learn about safety at the beach and educate yourself in this RNLI visit. Portsmouth Museum, Wednesday, 11am-3pm. 

EXHIBITION: Journeys International Festival Portsmouth presents their 20ft shipping container that has been transformed into an impressive artwork and innovative space by talented artists. Portsmouth Cathedral, Wednesday, 9.30am-6pm.  

STAGE: Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society presents the classic thriller by Arnold Ridley, where six stranded passengers learn of the terrifying Ghost Train. Tickets £10. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

DISCOVER: Get close to some cockroaches, stick insects and other creepy crawlies. Learn about their habitats, diets and what makes them tick. Cumberland House Natural History Museum, Southsea, Tuesday, times vary.  