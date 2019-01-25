Portsmouth’s best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Jonathan Fost as King George VI in CCADS' production of The King's Speech at The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, January 2019.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: CCADS Theatre present a new stage production based on David Seilder Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: An evening of celebration for the region’s best actors, bands, comedians and festivals with The News. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 7pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

ART: An exhibition telling the story of jazz and its impact in the Fareham area particularly in the post-war period and the development of popular music. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

THEATRE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Martin Snape (1852 – 1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm. 