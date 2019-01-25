Portsmouth’s best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: CCADS Theatre present a new stage production based on David Seilder Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: An evening of celebration for the region’s best actors, bands, comedians and festivals with The News. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 7pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

ART: An exhibition telling the story of jazz and its impact in the Fareham area particularly in the post-war period and the development of popular music. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

THEATRE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Martin Snape (1852 – 1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.