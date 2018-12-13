Portsmouth’s going-out guide, December 14-20, 2018

The most comprehensive guide to what's on and when in the Portsmouh area in the week ahead.

TODAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Harry & Chris UK Tour. An evening of comedy with this comedy-rap-jazz duo. £12.50. 01329 223100/ashcroft.org.uk.

HORNDEAN: Horndean Technical College, Barton Cross. 8.15pm. Comedy All Stars. James Alderson welcomes Lee Nelson, Jarred Christmas and Marlon Davis. £15 in advance, £20 on the door. comedy-allstars.co.uk.

CONCERTS

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. An evening of music performed by University of Chichester Concert Orchestra and Havant Symphony Orchestra . £10, £1 under 19s. 01489 877497/havantorchestras.org.uk.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 7pm. Christmas Carol Concert. An entertaining evening of music performed by the Cathedral Choir and guests. Hosted by Sally Taylor from BBC South. From £20. 01962 857275/winchester-cathedral.org.uk.

DANCING

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. A mile-long illuminated path winds its way through the grounds in a magical evening experience. £18.50, children £12 (reductions for advanced bookings). 0844 995 1364/beaulieu.co.uk.

HAVANT: Greywell Rd, Leigh Park (between Leigh Café and Savers). 11am-4.30pm. Leigh Park Christmas Grotto. Christmas gift, badge and meet Santa. £3.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake. 5-7pm. Light up a Life service. The Lake of Lights service organised by Rowans Hospice provides an opportunity to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. A photographic exhibition by Chichester Camera Club. thenovium.org/cameraclub.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. An exhibition of colourful animal paintings by this Gosport artist.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. A contemporary nativity exhibition by Pete Codling. Free. 07503 152 848.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Widows. (15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-8pm. Christmas Market. Christmas gifts, decorations, festive foods, British Crafts Village, and more than 100 chalets. 01962 8857 275.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. Presented by Titchfield Festival Theatre company. £11. 01329 556156

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7pm. Peter Pan. A magical production for all the family. (023) 9264 9000.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

HORNDEAN: Horndean Technical College, Barton Cross. 8.15pm. Comedy All Stars. See today.

CONCERTS

EMSWORTH: St Thomas’ Catholic Church, New Brighton Rd. 7.30pm. The Reaissance Choir’s Christmas Concert. All your favourite carols and readings for the festive season. £8. (023) 9247 5259/ticketsource.co.uk/renaissance.choir.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30pm-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 Christmas Dance. £7 members, £8 non-members. All welcome.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

HAVANT: The Meridian Centre. 11am. Spirit of the South local women’s harmony chorus perform to raise money for the Rowans Hospice.

HAVANT: The Meridian Centre. 1pm. The Havant Pitchpipers choir perform to raise money for the Rowans Hospice.

HAVANT: Greywell Rd, Leigh Park (between Leigh Café and Savers). 10am-4.30pm. Leigh Park Christmas Grotto. See today.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 11am-2pm. Christmas craft fair. Coffee, cakes and crafts. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Square, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-1pm. Charity Christmas Singout. Performed by the Spinnaker Chorus raising money for Gunwharf’s selected charities.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve-In. An opportunity for carvers to get together to discuss carving, provide help and share ideas with others. Visitors welcome. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Michael & All Angels Church, South Ln, Chalton. 4pm. Carols and Christmas Songs. Performed by the Havant Pitchpipers.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Peterloo. (12A). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Teed Up. 07445 861 519.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 8-11pm. South Coast Soul Revue. Playing a mix of classic and contemporary soul and funk. £16. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: George & Dragon, Kingston Rd. 9pm til late. Ken Mayes. Singing all your favourite hits of the ’50s and ’60s. All welcome.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: St Peter’s Sq. 10am-1pm. Farmers’ market.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-8pm. Christmas market. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella. Family pantomime starring Andy Moss and Ed Petrie. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 2pm and 6pm Peter Pan. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Cinderella. Traditional Christmas pantomime for all the family . groundlings.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 3pm. The Milton Glee Choir with the Royal Marines’ Association Concert Band. An exciting collection of songs to get you in the Christmas spirit. £8-£17, under-16s £2, available on the door or through Ticketmaster.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 2.30pm. Portsmouth Light Orchestra. Playing your favourite Christmas music and carols. Raffle. Free. (023) 9237 1135.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: St Joseph’s Church Hall, Tangier Rd. 11am. Russian Orthodox parish annual meting and service.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Christmas Crafts in the Tower. Enjoy a party atmosphere and view works from local artists, jewellers and craft makers. Free. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 8pm. Showaddywaddy. Playing their famous hits of the ’70s. £26. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido, London Rd. 12.30pm. Dave Pearson Big Band. Enjoy a roast dinner or light lunch and listen to live music.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Farmers’ market. Free.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-6.30pm. Christmas Market. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 1pm and 5pm Peter Pan. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm. Cinderella. (See Saturday).

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners’ class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda car park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group. English Folk Dancing. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

GOSPORT: SEARCH, Clarence Rd. 10.30-11.30am. All I Want for Christmas. An introduction to museums for the under-fives and a chance to meet Santa. Activities with a Christmas theme. Booked in advance £1 per child. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for those 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. New members welcome. (023) 9264 1468 .

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

MARKETS

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-6.30pm. Christmas Market. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am. Coffee morning. Hot drink, cake or scones. Raising money for Rowans Hospice.£2.50.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

HAVANT: The Pallant Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9pm. A Christmas Hallelujah. A seasonal celebration performed by the Solent Male Voice Choir and guest soprano Ciara O’Connor. £7.50. (023) 9247 6700.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

PETERSFIELD: Write Angle, The Townhouse, High Street. 7.15pm. Shedman plus James Brookes. Also includes open mic for you to perform/recite. £6. petersfieldwriteangle.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2. Includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

MARKETS

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-6.30pm. Christmas market. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 6.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 6pm Peter Pan. See today.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. £9. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park café for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the civic offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

CONCERTS

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30pm. Christmas concert. A Christmas performance by the Cantrelle Singers together with the Rotary Allsorts Ukulele Band. £6. (023) 9225 6823.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Beginners’ line dancing class. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Rd.12.30-2pm. Lunch Box. Light lunch, chat and games for those 60+. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Methodist hall, High St. 9am-12pm. Lee Community Table Top Boost Event. Table hire from £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk

LOCKS HEATH: Fareham Live at Home, Abbeyfield Court, Locks Rd. 2-3.30pm. Just Crafting Around. Try different arts and crafts. £2.50. 01329 234409/mha.org.uk/liveathome.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30-9.30pm. All that Malarkey, Camp as Christmas. An evening of rich, glorious vocals with cheeky humour and a festive feeling. £12. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

MARKETS

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-6.30pm. Christmas market. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 6.30m. Cinderella. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 6pm Peter Pan. See today.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. £9. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake café, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s Friendship Club. Go along for tea/coffee and a biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7pm. Christmas Comedy and Curry Club. Featuring Jowan Mounsey, Joey Page and Jen Brister. Hosted by James Alderson. £22.50 (includes curry). 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Christmas Concert. An evening of music presented by the Royal Marine School of Music. (023) 9282 2687.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7.30pm. Last Night of the Christmas Proms. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra perform a fun-packed concert for all the family with your seasonal favourites. £17.25-£32.25. (023).

DANCING

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. Visit the barrack room, learn about the life at the fort for a soldier at Christmas and much more. Free.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 2pm. Knitting circle. Go along with your knitting, for a chat and fun. All welcome.

HAVANT: Greywell Rd, Leigh Park. (Between Leigh Café and Savers). 11am-4.30pm. Leigh Park Christmas Grotto. Christmas gift, badge and meet Santa. £3.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: The Ritz @ St Vincent, St Vincent College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. It’s a Wonderful Life (U). stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Phil Beer. An evening of music by this top-flight fiddle player and guitarist From £15. 01329 223100.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 8pm. John Kirkpatrick – Carolling and Crumpets. Heartwarming musical performance of folk music and original songs and carols. £14, £13 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, Inner Cl. 10.30am-8pm. Christmas Market. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 6.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 6pm. Peter Pan. See today.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. £9. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

If you’re holding an event between Friday, December 21 and Thursday, December 27 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, December 18.