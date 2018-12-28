Portsmouth’s going out guide, December 28-January 3, 2019

Have your say

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on, when and where in the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. Visit the barrack room, learn about the life at the fort for a soldier at Christmas and much more. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Dockyard Alive - Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. An interactive performance suitable for children of all ages. Watch the performance inside the Victory Gallery. The performance is included with a valid attraction ticket.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. A photographic exhibition by the Chichester Camera Club. thenovium.org/cameraclub.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. An exhibition of colourful animal paintings by this local Gosport artist.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. (Mezzanine area). 10am-5pm. Agata Wojcieszkiewic solo exhibition. Paintings and drawings from the Assimilation series. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. David Leefe Kendon. An exhibition of sculptural works by David who primarily works with wood. (023) 9277 8080.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo - British Tattoo Art Revealed. This is the largest gathering of real objects and original tattoo artwork ever assembled in the UK featuring more than 400 original artworks, photographs, and historic artefacts £8 (exhibition only). historicdockyard.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella. Family pantomime starring Andy Moss and Ed Petrie. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. A festive performance for all the family presented by the Lyngo Theatre. £10. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 2pm and 6pm. Peter Pan. A magical production for all the family. (023) 9264 9000.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm . Cinderella. Traditional family Christmas pantomime for all the family in cabaret-style seating for you to be in the centre of the action. groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 11am, 2pm and 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. A pantomime experience for all the family. £15, under 18s £10. 08445 763000.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm & 6pm. Cinderella. Enter the entrancing happy-ever-after-land of a fairytale princess as Cinderella returns to the Kings Theatre this Christmas with two ugly sisters, one handsome prince, and her Fairy Godmother. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TOURS

CHICHESTER: The South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre, Sir Patrick Moore building, Kingsham Farm, Kingsham Rd. 1.30pm. Wintertime Stars, Moon and Planets. Come along for a guided tour of some of the celestial wonders which are on view during the winter months.

WALKS & TALKS

BISHOPS WALTHAM: Meet at layby on B2177 opposite entrance to the Moors. 10.30am. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust Christmas week walk. £4 suggested donation. 01489 570240.

FARLINGTON: Meet at the third car park, Farlington Marshes. 2.30pm. A scenic walk over rough ground. Last Friday of the month only.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Dockyard Alive - Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 10am-5pm. Agata Wojcieszkiewic solo exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. David Leefe Kendon. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. A contemporary Nativity exhibition by Pete Codling. Free. 07503 152 848.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo - British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

GIGS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido, London Rd. 8pm. Northern Soul Festive Party. Join Steve Lyons and his guest DJs for a night of Northern Soul. £7 from the Blue Lagoon tearoom or on the door. Record dealers and merchandisers welcome.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and ,2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7.30pm. Thriller Live. Featuring the songs of Michael and the Jackson 5. A spectacular concert celebrating the career of the world’s greatest entertainer. From £28.69. (023) 9387 0200/portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 2pm and 6pm. Peter Pan. See today,

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Cinderella. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 2pm & 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. See today.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm & 6pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

sunday

EVENTS

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. Car Meet. Go and see a fabulous display of motors, from pre-90s classic cars and hot-rods, to kit cars, motorbikes, scooters and American trucks.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. David Leefe Kendon. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo - British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 1pm and 5pm. Peter Pan. See today,

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 3pm and pm. Thriller Live. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am, 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 2pm & 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. See today.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am & 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

MONDAY

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8pm - 12.30am. New Year’s Eve Party Dance. Celebrate the new year and enjoy dancing to ballroom, Latin and sequence music and a few party dances. £12.50, includes a buffet. No bar but take your own drinks. 07980 058310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Goals, Tangier Rd. 7pm. New Year’s Eve Party. Disco, DJ, games, reserved tables inside, outside area with heaters and cover. Children’s entertainment area. £30, free under-18s (must obtain a free ticket).

PORTSMOUTH: Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 8pm-1am. An Evening on the Orient Express. New Year’s Eve celebration includes arrival drink, canapes, DJ. 1920s dress code (optional). £65. spinnakertower.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guilidhall Square. 7pm-1am. New Year’s Eve Casino Party. A glitzy evening with festive buffet, ending with a boogie plus bacon baps and bubbly at midnight. £75 per person. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo - British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 11am (relaxed performance) and 3pm. Peter Pan. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 3pm. Thriller Live. See Saturday.

PORTMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 2pm & 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. See today.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11am & 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

tuesDAY

EVENTS

WINCHESTER: River Park Leisure Centre, Gordon Rd. 9.30am-4pm. Grandma’s Attic fair. 168 stalls of top-quality antiques and collectables. £2. (£3 for early 8am admission).

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo - British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

FILMS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2pm. Drayton film club present a free screening of a classic Ealing comedy (includes sub-titles). (023) 9242 1849.

wednesDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Beginners’ Line Dancing Class. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Putting on a Show. Experience the magic of theatre from props to make-up, special effects to costume design in family-friendly exhibition offering plenty of fun for all. Suggested donation £3.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo- British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3pm & 7pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Café, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock gardens. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

thursDAY

DANCING

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined Class.07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Putting on a Show. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Guilty (15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base. 10am-5pm. Tattoo- British Tattoo Art Revealed. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7pm. Cinderella. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm . Cinderella. See today.

SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1am & 6pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.