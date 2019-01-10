Portsmouth’s going-out guide, January 11-17

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on and when in the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

FRIDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. 07716 730 230.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Beddow Library, Milton Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Milton social group.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. A display of prints, drawings and sculptures celebrating 250 years of the Royal Academy. Free. (023) 9283 4779.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Old Man and a Gun (15). 07435 029 408.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, St Faith’s. 7.30pm. The Highwayman. A musical production performed by Dynamo Youth Theatre. £12, under-18s £9. (023) 9245 4244.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Toddler tour. A chance for little ones to learn about the characters who have performed on the stage. £4 per child (adults free). (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 839.

WATERLOOVILLE: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. The cradle of the sun – did our Solar system form in a star cluster? Hampshire Astronomical Group hosts a talk by Dr Richard J Parker. £3 non-members.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 8pm. LOL comedy club featuring four professional comedians. (Over-16s only). (023) 9387 0200.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3 (first session free). No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Lizzie (15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1pm. Melange. Five-piece band playing mix of jazz, contemporary, blues, swing and latin. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

STAGE

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Family Variety Showtime. A concert in association with the Jubilee School of Dance. £6, children/concessions £4. (023) 9258 2828.

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, St Faith’s. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Highwayman. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. A pantomime presented by the Hayling Island Dramatic Society. £12, children £6. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall Studio, Guildhall Sq. 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm. Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley. Magical puppetry, an ingenious set and interactive play for children aged f our to seven. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Meet the Archivist. Discover the rich history of the Kings through illustrated talks. Refreshments provided. £5. (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

BEAULIEU: Lecture Theatre, National Motor Museum’s Collections Centre, John Montagu Building. 7pm. Spitfire. A cinematic account of the iconic British plane presented by Steve Milne. £10.50. 01590 614792/friends@beaulieu.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Early radio in the Royal Navy. The Society for Nautical Research (South) hosts a talk by Clive Kidd. (023) 9283 1461.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Meet the Archivists. Discover the rich history through illustrated talks. Refreshments provided. £5. (023) 9282 8282.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

CHICHESTER: Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Pk. 4pm. BBC Concert Orchestra family concert. Presented by CBBCs Naomi Wilkinson. (For seven years plus). From £10. 01243 781312.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

WICKHAM: Wickham Community Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Social dancing, 50/50 ballroom, latin and sequence. £3, includes tea, coffee and biscuits. 07980 058 310.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. 10.30am-4pm. Antiques and collectors fair. A wide variety of antiques and collectables including glass, gold and silver, Art Deco and more. £2. 07747 604 541/emmottpromotions.co.uk.

EMSWORTH: Community centre, North Street. 10am-3.30pm. Antiques and collectors fair. Second Sunday of each month. £1.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. See today.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Ln. 1-2.30pm. Little Pickles Market. Nearly new baby/children’s items. £1.

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table £8 or £6 if you take your own. (023) 9246 5263.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. Waterside Sunday Market. 11am-5pm. Stalls of home furnishings, quirky gifts, jewellery and home-made crafts.

STAGE

GOSPORT: Thorngate Theatre, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Family Variety Showtime.See Saturday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 07849 450 945.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom andlLatin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4.50. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee club.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for those 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9264 1468.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Forest Folk, Village Hall, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm The Local Honeys. £12. (023) 9226 4288.

PETERSFIELD: Write Angle, The Townhouse, High Street. 7.15pm. Attila the Stockbroker. Also includes open mic for you to perform/recite. £8. petersfieldwriteangle.co.uk.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow 30-minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Morning. Hot drink, cake or scones. Raising money for Rowans Hospice. Includes raffle. £2.50.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd (off Northern Pde). 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2. includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book

PORTSMOUTH: Somers Town Community Hub, Winston Churchill Ave. 10.15-11.45am. Pompey Kurlers (new age kurling).

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. A chance for carvers to get together to discuss carving and share ideas with others. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. See today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park café. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Library, The Square. 7.30pm. Best Books of 2018 with Tim O’Kelly. A personal view of the best books from last year. £4 (book in advance to avoid disappointment). 01730 267806.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners class. 07849 450 945

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club Hoy Evening. A social evening for those 55+. Bar available. New members welcome. £2.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chat and games over a cuppa for those 60+. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Lee Methodist hall, High St. 9am-12pm. Lee Community Table Top Boost event. Table hire from £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Stamshaw Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New age kurling (Stamshaw Kurlers).

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1pm. Swimming with Men (12A). Starring Rob Brydon and Jane Horrocks. £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Cente, Bransbury Park. 10-11am. Yoga for those 50+. 07932 470 068.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Royal Marine School of Music Concert. (023) 9272 6181.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract dance and performing arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 07849 450 945.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Go and join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. The RA at Portsmouth. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: The Ritz Cinema, St Vincent College, Mill Ln. 7.30-10pm. Mama Mia, Here We Go Again (PG). £5.92, children/students £3.79. eventbrite.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mug (Twarz) (15). 07435 029 408.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See Saturday.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Sleeping Beauty. Presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm. Theatre tour. Guided and illustrated tour with costumed actors through the Georgian building. (023) 9273 7370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

If you’re holding an event between Friday, January 18, and Thursday, January 24, and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, January 15.