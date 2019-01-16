Portsmouth’s going-out guide, January 18-24

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

FRIDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular Pilates. 07716 730 230.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda and W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4pm. Scrabble Club. Fun, free and open to all. 0300 555 1387.

PORTSMOUTH: Beddow Library, Milton Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Milton social group.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club Night. Visitors welcome and membership available.hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Formation Level. Exhibition by Amanda Loomes, a former civil engineer, artist and film-maker exploring the materials, companies and individuals that make and maintain the roads we all use. (023) 9277 8080.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Sorry to Bother You.(15). 07435 029 408.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Jez Lowe. An evening of folk music from this outstanding entertainer. £12. 01329 223100.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Hats off to Led Zeppelin. Popular tribute act playing your favourite hits. £16. (023) 9247 2700.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. Jack and the Beanstalk. Presented by the Windmill Players. 01730 231474.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. A pantomime presented by the Hayling Island Dramatic Amateur Dramatic Society. £12, children £6. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall Studio, Guildhall Sq. 7pm. Edith Piaf - a celebration of a legend. Performed by award-winning vocalist Tina May. From £10. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Sleeping Beauty. Presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 839.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Meet the Archivist. Discover the rich history of the Kings Theatre through illustrated talks. £5. (023) 9282 8282.

SATURDAY

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £4.50. Bar and raffle. 07980 058310.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table top sale. Tables to hire £5, book in advance. Bacon rolls, home-made cakes and refreshments available. 50p (023) 9237 9278.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Megaslam Wrestling. Featuring international stars from the World’s leading Wrestling Federations. £16, under 16s £11. 01329 231942.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: St Alban’s Church, Copnor Rd. 1-3pm. 22nd Portsmouth (St Albans) Scout Group Jumble Sale. Refreshments available plus teddy tombola and raffle. 20p (children free).

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Formation Level. See today.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Alter Eagles. Popular tribute act playing your favourite hits. £15, £14 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

STAGE

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 2pm and 7.30pm. Jack and the Beanstalk. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Goldilocks and the Three Bears. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11.30am-1.30pm. Youth Drama (curtain group) taster session. For children aged seven to ten years. Teaching by professional actors and directors. Free. (023) 9273 7370.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2-4pm. Youth Drama (swan group) taster session. For 11-17 year olds. Teaching by professional actors and directors. Free. (023) 9273 7370.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Sleeping Beauty. Presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country and Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church, St Colman’s Avenue. 2-4pm. Afternoon tea. Proceeds going to Mary’s Meals charity.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Rd. 12.30-3.30pm. Re-enactment Training Event. Come and try out medieval re-enactment and learn how to fight like a warrior from 12th century England. allevents.in/org/historia-normannis-portsmouth/13274283.

PORTSMOUTH: St Joseph’s Hall, Tangier Rd. 11am. Russian Orthodox meeting. All welcome.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am –4pm. Crafts in the Tower. An exhibition by artists, designers and crafts people from in and around Portsmouth. squaretower.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Formation Level. See today.

GIGS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 12.30-3pm. Dave Pearson’s big band orchestra. Sunday lunch and free live music.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Southsea Farmers’ Market. Free.

STAGE

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 2pm. Sleeping Beauty. Presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. 01329 661143.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

DANCING

ASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com .

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance ClubBeginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4.50. 07979 800299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group host an evening of English folk dancing. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.S

EVENTS

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Club.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9264 1468.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, The Acorn Studio, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Cold Room. A poignant comedy by Clare Campbell Collins. £7, concessions £6. 01329 556156.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for the over 60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931937.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin’ (breakdancing)lessons for kids. Eight year olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Come along and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd (off Northern Pde). 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 7.30pm. Questions and Answers with GBC Lee Councillors and Police Representatives. To discuss matters within the local area. Free for members, £2 guests. lee.residents.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2. Includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book

PORTSMOUTH: Somerstown Community Hub, Winston Churchill Ave. 10.15-11.45am. Pompey Kurlers (new age kurling).

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, The Acorn Studio, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Cold Room. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park to park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House (Coffee House) on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk along to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. New walkers to arrive early to register.(023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome.Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club, London Rd. 7-10.30pm. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2 social club members and visitors can be signed in at the entrance. Bar available. 07980 058310.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. A social evening for the over 55s, including a guest speaker. Bar available. New members welcome. £2.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for the over 60s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Stamshaw Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New age kurling (Stamshaw Kurlers).

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45 and 7.30pm. Death of Stalin. (15). Starring Michael Palin. £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Cres. 8-10.30pm. Chris Pearce and Andy Leggett’s The Sopranos. £7 members, £10 non-members. Booking advised. (023) 9252 5487/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, The Acorn Studio, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Cold Room. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: County Hall, West St. 7.30pm. South Western Railway. RCTS welcomes an illustrated talk by Phil Dominey, including the current SWR franchise and plans for the future. £3. 01243 372234.

HAVANT: Warblington School, Drama Studio, Southleigh Rd. 7.30pm. Birds around the world. The Hants and IoW Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk given by Deryn Hawkins and Alan Key. Suggested donation £3.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Some uneven ground, wear sturdy shoes. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Cente, Bransbury Park. 10-11am. Over 50s yoga. 07932 470 068.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Over 50’s Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720 711.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 07849 450 945.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts social group.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. The Old Man and a Gun. (12A). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Jazz Singer tour. Featuring John Hylton. £23.50, under 16s £16. 01329 231942.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Phil Beer and the Bully Wee Band. An evening of traditional and original songs. £16, £15 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, The Acorn Studio, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Cold Room. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Langstone Room, East St. 7.45pm. An Outdoor Naturalist - The life of Gilbert White. A talk by Kimberley James. £6.50. (023) 9247 2700.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

