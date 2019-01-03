Portsmouth’s going-out guide, January 4-10, 2019

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on and when in the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

FRIDAY

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Beddow Library, Milton Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Milton social group.

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472 423.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4pm. Scrabble Club. Fun, free and open to all. 0300 555 1387.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Putting On A Show. Experience the magic of theatre in this family-friendly exhibition. Suggested donation £3. 01329 822063.

GOSPORT: Gosport Museum, Walpole Rd. 10am-4pm. Unsung Heroes. A collection of portraits by Dan Williams, inspired by the selfless acts of people in the community. (023) 9250 1957.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Disobedience (15). 07435 029 408.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 7pm. Decades Live UK party night. Go along to the sleigh bells after party. £5 booking fee, refundable on arrival. (023) 9229 4094.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Pretty Visitors. Plus special guests The Edit, the New Shoes and Calum Lintott. £3. (023) 9229 3301/ wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7pm. Cinderella. Family pantomime starring Andy Moss and Ed Petrie. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm . Cinderella. Traditional family Christmas pantomime for all the family in cabaret-style seating for you to be at the centre of the action. groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Road. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403 .

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Ln. 6-9pm. Roller Disco. Music, games and prizes. £4, family of four £15, skate hire £2. 07808 216 771/solskate.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. All materials provided, just drop-in.

LOCKS HEATH: Lockswood Community Centre, Locks Heath Shopping Village, Centre Way. 10am-12.30pm. Indoor Car Boot Sale.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Exhibition by the Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Old Man and a Gun.(15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Druid’s, Binsteed Rd. 9pm til late. Ken Mayes. Singing all your favourite hits of the ’50s and ’60s. All welcome.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 7pm. Lo-Fi Rebels.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am, 3pm and 7pm . Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Green. 3.30-4.30pm. Tea time concert. Performed by the Lee Choral Society. Retiring collection. leechoralsociety.org.uk.

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 Dance. £5.

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm . Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 6-7pm. Zumba classes. £5. 07594 835 042/CarolineTimlett.zumba.com.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners’ class. £6. 07505 191 596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4.50. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group, English Folk Dancing. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Club.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for those 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See Sunday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow 30-minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

CLASSES

COSHAM: Highbury College Sports Centre, Tudor Cres. 6-7pm. Zumba classes. £5. 07594 835 042/CarolineTimlett.zumba.com.

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard & Music Club concert. Playing music for all to enjoy. Non-members £6. All welcome.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners’ ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937 dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book

PORTSMOUTH: Somers Town Community Hub, Winston Churchill Ave. 10.15-11.45am. Pompey Kurlers (new age kurling).

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30-4.30pm. Dickens Fellowship meeting. Prof Tony Pointon gives an introduction and background to the book of the year – The Mystery of Edwin Drood. £1 non-members. (023) 9266 4205.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Go along for tea and biscuits and meet other members to find out about the group’s activities. Visitors welcome to group meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See Sunday.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Putting on a Show. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park café. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. New walkers to arrive early to register.(023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Room 2/07, Park Building University of Portsmouth, King Henry 1 St. 7-8.30pm. Errant Saints - Sex, scandal and religion in the mid-seventeeth century. Portsmouth Historical Association welcomes a talk by Dr Fiona McCall, University of Portsmouth. Local members: £5 (October to May). Visitors: £1 per talk. hil_aspey@hotmail.com.

WORKSHOPS

HAYLING ISLAND: United Reformed Church hall, Hollow Ln. 9am-3pm. Hayling Island Beaders. Come along and learn beading skills, no experience necessary. New members welcome. £5. Rachel Vincent (023) 9271 6337.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

PORTSMOUTH: Minghella Studio, New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. In The Willows – hip hop workshop. Learn everything from House to Waacking. (Ages 17-25s). Free.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome. Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club American Supper. A social evening for those 55+. Bar available. New members welcome. £2.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church) Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for those 60+. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487.

STAMSHAW: Stamshaw Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New age kurling (Stamshaw Kurlers).

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jays Cl. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. All welcome. Second Wednesday of the month. 01329 845619 .

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See Sunday.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm and 7.30pm. Edie (12A). £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Cres. 8-10.30pm. Cuff Billett’s New Europa. £7 members, £10 non-members. Booking advised. (023) 9252 5487.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround-in-turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, St Faith’s. 7.30pm. The Highwayman. A musical production performed by the Dynamo Youth Theatre. £12, under 18s £9. (023) 9245 4244.

TITCHFIELD: Oak Theatre, Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Saga of Ken and Sandra. A comedy set among the bells and ribbons of the Morris dancing world. £8, £7 concessions. 01329 556156.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Some uneven footpaths. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Cente, Bransbury Park. 10-11am. Yoga for those 50+. 07932 470 068.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Organ recital. Go along for a glass of wine, overview and open discussion of The Organ Project, with tours of the organ.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract dance and performing arts tuition. For children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 07849 450 945/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 2pm. Knitting circle. Go along with your knitting, for a chat and fun. All welcome.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Café, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for Forces Veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Chat and tea club.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Pat Homer, June Bryant and Joyce Wood. See Sunday.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, St Faith’s. 7.30pm. The Highwayman. See Wednesday.

TITCHFIELD: Oak Theatre, Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Saga of Ken and Sandra. See Wednesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Fores’. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

If you’re holding an event between Friday, January 11 and Thursday, January 17 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, January 8.