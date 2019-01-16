Portsmouth things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here are six of the best events.

MUSIC: To mark 50 years since the release Zeppelin’s first album, international tribute artists Hats off to Led Zeppelin are embarking on their biggest tour yet. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Friday, 8pm.

CONCERT: The Royal Marines School of Music will be performing the first of its 2019 spring season of concerts, playing a variety of classic and new pieces. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Jez Lowe, who received nominations in the 2015 BBC Folk Awards for best singer and new song, is a big hit on the folk music scene across the country. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Friday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Jacek’s life is perfect. But then a terrible accident completely disfigures him. Eagerly followed by the press, he becomes the first Polish person to receive a face transplant. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

EVENT: Formation Level is an exhibition of new films by Amanda Loomes, a former civil engineer turned film-maker who explores the materials and individuals that make our roads. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 6pm.

TRIBUTE: Award-winning vocalist Tina May brings to life the music of Edith Piaf, France’s most beloved entertainer, national icon and musical legend. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 6pm.