Portsmouth things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here are six of the best events taking place in the Portsmouth area in the next 48 hours.

CONCERT: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be back at Portsmouth Guildhall for another evening filled with great classical music. Ticket prices vary. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Cancer Bats are a punk band from Toronto, Ontario. Support from Death By Stereo and Funeral Shakes. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Los Pacaminos play the very best Tex-Mex and Americana music, with Paul Young on vocals. Tickets £22. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm.

STAGE: Catch up with all the unforgettable characters in Avenue Q on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

JAZZ: John Hylton will be performing all of your favourite Neil Diamond songs in this great tribute act, including Love on the Rocks and Summer Love. Tickets £23.50. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Gilbert White helped to shape the way we look at nature. Kimberley James will take you through his life and explain why his work is still relevant today. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm.