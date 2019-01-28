Portsmouth things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best for the next 48 hours.

EVENT: Dame Stephanie Shirley presents her talk called My Family in Exile to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 6pm.

STAGE: CCADS Theatre presents a new stage production based on David Seilder’s Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Four friends have their eyes opened when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Inspired by the story, they begin to take a new approach to their lives. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm

THEATRE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITION: An exhibition telling the story of jazz and its impact in the Fareham area, particularly in the post-war period, the development of popular music and the ‘jazz age’. Free. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

HISTORY: Michael Forrest will talk about how the British Army and the life of a regular soldier changed from 1837 to present day. Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson, Wednesday, 7.30pm.