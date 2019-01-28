Portsmouth things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Dame Stephanie Shirley will be at the University of Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.
Here are six of the best for the next 48 hours. 

EVENT: Dame Stephanie Shirley presents her talk called My Family in Exile to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 6pm. 

STAGE: CCADS Theatre presents a new stage production based on David Seilder’s Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

FILM: Four friends have their eyes opened when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Inspired by the story, they begin to take a new approach to their lives. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm

THEATRE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITION: An exhibition telling the story of jazz and its impact in the Fareham area, particularly in the post-war period, the development of popular music and the ‘jazz age’. Free. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Tuesday, 10am-5pm. 

HISTORY: Michael Forrest will talk about how the British Army and the life of a regular soldier changed from 1837 to present day. Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 