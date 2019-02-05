Portsmouth things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region over the next 48 hours.

EVENT: Celebrate the life of Charles Dickens with the Dickens Fellowship. At 11am, the Lord Mayor will lay a wreath in remembrance. Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Portsmouth, Thursday, 11am-5pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

THEATRE: Go along and discover your love for theatre with the Groundling’s Company of Elders over-60s drama group. Groundlings Theatre, Thursday, 10am.

FILM: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

TALK: Portsmouth Hispanic Society welcomes a talk by Andy Tucker of Nature Trek about the Galapagos Islands. £2 non-members. More details at spanishportsmouth.org.uk/ Fratton Community Centre, Thursday, 7pm.

STAGE: Bench Theatre Company present a festival of new plays called Supernova 8, chosen through a play-writing competition. Until February 9. Tickets £11, concessions £9. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Enjoy this evening of comedy with headliner Russel Hicks and guests. Tickets £7 in advance, £9 on the door. Call (023) 9251 0005 for more details. Alverbank Country House, Gosport, Wednesday, 7-10.30pm.