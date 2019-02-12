Portsmouth things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region over the next 48 hours.

STAGE: Fifty years on from the release of Rod’s first album, The Rod Stewart Story returns to the stage with frontman Paul Metcalfe. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Mary Poppins Returns (U) to the Banks’ household to take the children on an adventure to help bring joy and wonder back into their lives. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm.

CONCERT: Pianist Margaret Fingerhut presents a special concert raising awareness and money for refugees and the City of Sanctuary charity. Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: This pop-up theatre tries to show the type of sensory deprivation experienced by dementia sufferers, as it can affect the way the world looks and smells. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 6pm.

EVENT: Intuition is a strange thing and Luke Jermay is even stranger. This interactive show is packed with phenomenal demonstrations of intuition, telepathy and prediction. Tickets £13. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Enjoy a collection of extraordinary short films following top explorers as they brave intrepid journeys into spectacular regions of Earth. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.