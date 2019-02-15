Portsmouth, Titchfield and Fareham's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Create your own Polaris star and constellation chart in this family-friendly event. Normal admission applies. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Tuesday, 11am-3pm ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with folk performances by Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle. Tickets £25. Forest Folk, Noth Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: This theatrical double bill features two plays about the role of women in the First World War called Victim Always Dies and The Canary Girls. Titchfield Festival Theatre, Monday, 7.30pm.

BUSINESS: Hampshire’s tastiest business networking event will be hosted by Tillison Consulting and Nigel prior. Places free to reserve, £25 admission. Kutis of Wickham, Fareham, Tuesday, 7-10pm.

TALK: Portsmouth Historical Association welcomes a talk by Professor Tony Badger about the greater meaning and importance of the famous book Gone With The Wind. Tickets £5. Park Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7pm.



WORKSHOP: Learn how to paint in the style of this local Gosport artist with Isabel Hurley's art workshop. For those aged six and above. Tickets £4. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10.30am-12.30pm.