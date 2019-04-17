Portsmouth Vegan Festival returns to Guildhall

If you thought vegan festivals were just for vegans and veggies – think again.

Vegan week on Great British Bake Off showed us just how much fun you can have with vegan food and now the supermarkets appear to be competing with each other as to who can bring out the best new goodies. Vegans now have their own menus in most mainstream restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Vegan Festival organiser Victoria Bryceson at last year's event. Picture by Duncan Shepherd

On Saturday, Vegan Fest returns to Portsmouth Guildhall, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Local exhibitors include Portsmouth & Southsea Vegan Outreach, Trash Cafe from Portsmouth and Gosport, Gosport’s Eco Freaks Emporium, Havant’s Benevo, and Southampton’s Jog.On.Taco, Chef Bernie’s Sauces and Hanna Banana Bakery.

There are more than 80 stalls, world food caterers, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children’s activities running throughout the day.

Festival organiser, Victoria Bryceson runs her events in partnership with animal welfare charity, Miracle's Mission. She said: ‘I’m really looking forward to our exciting new festival this year. It’s set to be even bigger and better than last year’s. We received so much positive feedback last year and there’s now so much demand that this festival is becoming a regular sell-out event. I think it’s partly because people really love the friendly atmosphere. And also because it’s one of the best places to network and meet others who are vegan-curious too.

‘The wonderful thing about the festival is that it’s for everyone whatever your lifestyle. Just come along and bring your friends for a great, fun weekend or day-out. You’ll have everything you need there, whether you’re looking for some retail-therapy, some “me” time, precious family time or just a lovely meal out with some friends.’

Entry is £3 on the door (under-16s free). VIP tickets, £15, include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. For more information visit veganeventsuk.co.uk.