Punishing drought has not soured South Africa's 2019 vintage: Wine review

The first wines are arriving from the latest vintage from the Southern Hemisphere. In Europe and the Northern Hemisphere we are still a couple of months away from the harvest.

But even though we are only in August, the 2019 vintage from the likes of Chile and New Zealand will soon be hitting the shelves and it is always interesting to have a first taste to see what is in store over the coming year.

De Morgenzon DMZ Chenin Blanc

The first 2019 wine I received was from South Africa where recent vintages have been affected by the terrible drought that has hit the Western Cape over the past few years.

I have to be honest, I have been amazed by the quality of some wines I’ve tasted from the drought-affected 2018 vintage, so 2019 was always going to be interesting.

So while we should see less wine and possibly price increases, the quality of the wines should be very good.

While I appreciate one swallow doesn’t make a summer, Zalze Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2019 Western Cape (Waitrose £5.99 on offer from £8.99 until August 13 also available at Ocado, Asda, Morrisons – please note it may be the 2018 vintage currently in stock) is a good indication of this good vintage.

Kliprug Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2015 Kaapzicht

Made from older bush vines, without the use of any oak, the nose offers some ripe tropical fruits including guava as well as some citrus notes.

The palate is quite nicely textured with some richness and well balanced acidity, before a pleasing fresh finish.

This is a really versatile food-friendly wine and really great value while on offer.

Staying with chenin blanc, here’s two wines to look out for from the 2018 vintage. Kaapzicht ‘Kliprug’ Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2018, Stellenbosch (Waitrose £13.99) takes its name ‘kliprug’ – meaning ‘rocky back’ – describing the vineyard where these old bush vines are grown.

Partially barrel-fermented, this is quite serious wine; the bouquet shows pear, green apple, some tropical fruit and just a hint of oak in the background, leading to a creamy palate with more pear and apple fruit, a little minerality, a nice fleshy texture and a long finish.

Try this with a roast chicken or a whole roasted firm-fleshed fish.

DeMorgenzon is one of the most respected wine estates in the Cape and without question their reserve range are some of South Africa’s finest wines. The DMZ range is at their entry point level and a great indication of the quality found here.

DMZ Chenin Blanc 2018, Stellenbosch (Hermitage Cellars £10.95) is again made from older bush vines and is fermented partially in stainless steel and older French oak barrels.

This is still very fresh with green apple, stone fruits and a hint of honey on the nose before some richness on the palate with a long, mouth-watering finish.

This would make a lovely aperitif or would work well with Asian inspired dishes.