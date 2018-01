ADVICE will be available at a childminder recruitment event held by Portsmouth City Council.

Councillor Hannah Hockaday, cabinet member for education, said: ‘If you think you have the skills to set up as a childminder then please come along to the event to find out more.’

The session will be held at 6.30pm on January 17 at Landport Family Hub in Portsmouth and to register attendance email fis@portsmouthcc.gov.uk