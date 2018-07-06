Charity launches plea for foster parents in Portsmouth 

A NATIONAL charity has launched an appeal to find foster carers in Portsmouth.

The Children’s Family Trust (CFT) is searching for people willing to open up their homes in a bid to change the lives of vulnerable youngsters.

Established in 1945, the non-profit initiative received more than 10,000 requests from local authorities seeking homes in 2017 – and in turn is looking to find carers to meet demand in the Portsmouth area.

Testament to the numbers of children who need urgent fostering, CFT opened a new branch in Waterlooville last year.

Reflecting on the benefits of becoming a carer, Portsmouth-based CFT manager, Karen Blackman, said: ‘Fostering is life changing for both the carers and the children. Our foster carers have a direct impact on changing a child’s life by providing a safe and secure home and allowing children and young people to grow up in an environment where the opportunities and life chances available to them are equal to that of their peers.

‘No two Fostering journeys are the same, but many of our carers say it is the best decision they have ever made.’

If you are interested in learning more or becoming a foster carer, visit thecft.org.uk or call its Waterlooville branch on 01730 770750