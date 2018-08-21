Hay bale proposals and church choirs: Sam and Annabel’s blooming great wedding day

The sunflowers were smiling, the sun was shining and the tractors were ready: Sam and Annabel’s wedding day had finally arrived.

At 11-years-old, Annabel Kennard and Sam Wilson met in St Peter’s Church, Hayling Island, where they both sang in the church choir. They remained friends, but neither of them knew that this was the church they were going to get married in, let alone to each other.

Sam's hay bale proposal from the sky.

Sam, 33, has lived on his family’s farm in Hayling since he was a young boy. As they both come from a farming background, it’s no surprise that the couple now both work at Antrim’s Barn, with Annabel’s children, George, five and Isabel, eight.

The couple dated for four years before Sam decided to get down on one knee. Despite claiming ‘I’m not much of a romantic’, Sam organised a proposal that Annabel would never forget.

‘I wrote “will you marry me” in 200 bales in one of our fields,’ says Sam, ‘then, I took Annabel for a helicopter ride over the field and proposed.’

‘I had to do a triple take when I saw the hay bale message, I thought I had misread it,’ laughs Annabel.

Sam and Annabel Wilson with her children, Isabel, eight, and George, five.

‘I was obviously completely ecstatic and of course, said yes!’

So on July 7, Sam and Annabel tied the knot at St Peters Church, surrounded by friends, family and sunflowers. After they were whisked away (slowly) in a tractor’s trailer, the couple celebrated at their reception on their farm in Hayling.

‘I was really excited before the wedding, after all the organising and planning with the help of friends and family, the day Sam and I dreamed of was finally here,’ says Annabel.

The couple decided the theme for the wedding was going to be sunflowers. As they can grow themselves and it was one of their favourite flowers, it seemed like the natural choice.

Sam and Annabel Wilson.

‘We both like sunflowers and we decided to start growing them on the farm four years ago to sell in our farm shop.

‘Sam and my son George decided to plant a strip of them along the edge of the field as a surprise for me for the wedding. But unfortunately they didn’t flower in time.’

So when the flowers started to bloom, the couple opened their gates to the public.

‘There has been many families enjoying and exploring the field,’ says Annabel, ‘and they’ve been picking bunches to brighten up their homes.’

Sam and Annabel Wilson, with their five bridesmaids and three page boys.

To top off the celebrations, the couple spent their honeymoon in Babbacombe Bay, Devon, with Isabel and George.