How Pompey in the Community helps bring sport to all

Making sport more inclusive is an aim across many clubs nationally and in our area Pompey in the Community is supporting disabled young people and adults to experience a range of sports.

Powerchair football, inclusive football and amputee football sessions run weekly and provide the opportunity to meet people of a similar age and ability and get active.

Back row far left & right, Luke Prior and Zach Messenbird with their students at the Pompey in the Community event.''Picture: Keith Woodland

Disability coordinator Phil Moody has recently taken up the role at PitC and is keen to expand the disability programme.

He said: ‘The participants on our sessions gain different elements from the coaching sessions.

‘Firstly of course they get the opportunity to take part in physical activity whilst improving their football skills or sports skills depending on what session they take part in.’

‘Within this, they also gain social skills, so meeting new people within the sessions which supports there different forms of communication.’

The programme currently works with 100 children per week with sessions held at Portsmouth University, Roko-Play Football and the Mountbatten Leisure Centre and the team also go into local schools for lunchtime and after-school clubs as well as one-off sports days.

Phil said: ‘Children in Need run programmes within local schools to supply children the chance to take part in extra curricular activities.

‘We are also organising family fun days at Fort Purbrook and Portsmouth Watersports centre this summer.

‘We are also progressing with psychological aspects, with most players having limited confidence so including positive reinforcement on the sessions can support the players with this.’

The team also run ‘Wheels for All’ which is an inclusive cycling project based at Bransbury Park and Alexandra Park.

Phil said: ‘Over 300 people ride our inclusive bikes every week with individuals ranging from three to 100 and they are open access for anyone to enjoy whether that be people with additional needs or those no longer able to cycle on the roads as they grow older.’

Phil also explained parents and guardians of the children who attend the weekly sessions have helped and continue to help mould the programme.

He said: ‘Since I have been in post at Pompey in the Community I have had a good response from the parents that I have had contact with.

‘I am always in discussions with the parents and guardians to understand what elements of the programme they enjoy and then what other things they feel need to be improved.’

The Pompey in the Community sport programme for able children run weekly sessions in a wider range of sport such as cricket, boxing and tennis and Phil wants the disability programme expanded to include other sports.

He added: ‘Expanding is within the club plan to give more children and adults with disabilities new opportunities within sport, not just including football.

‘Pompey in the Community is more than happy to listen to new ideas and programmes within disability and inclusive sport.’

For more information visit pompeyitc.co.uk/disability/

Adult Inclusive teams (Thursday at Portsmouth University)

Junior inclusive teams ( Tuesday and Saturday at Roko-Play Football)

Adult Multi Sports (Wednesday at Mountbatten Leisure centre)

Powerchair (Friday at Mountbatten)