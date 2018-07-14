Information and advice on adoption at event

CURRENT adoptive parents, foster carers and social workers will be on hand to talk at a free drop-in event for anyone considering adopting a child or becoming a foster carer.

The adoption and fostering services at Portsmouth City Council is hosting the event at the Solent Hotel & Spa in Fareham today between 10am and 1pm.

The council recruits adoptive families within 50 miles of Portsmouth, including areas around Chichester, Crawley, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Isle of Wight, Petersfield, Romsey, Southampton, Waterlooville, Winchester and further afield.

Cabinet member for children and families, Councillor Rob Wood, said: ‘We are particularly keen to speak to anyone at this event with any childcare experience, or experience of working with young people or people with disabilities, whether personal, professional or voluntary.’

For more information please visit adoption.portsmouth.gov.uk or foster.portsmouth.gov.uk