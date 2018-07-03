Outdoor fun day for kids in Fareham

Have your say

FAMILIES are invited for a day of outdoor fun in the forest with den building and campfire cooking.

All part of National Play Day in Fareham, children aged 11 and under will be able to take part in a variety of activities at Holly Hill Woodland Park will take place on Wednesday August 1 between 10am and 2pm.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to get children outdoors, learning and having fun. The woodland park is a great place for a picnic, so families can make a day of it.’

Tickets cost £2 and must be booked in advance from Ferneham Hall on 01329 231942

Maximum six children per booking and adults go free.

Entry times will be phased.