REAL LIFE: Portsmouth woman’s life with kangaroos, koalas and… a whippet

When Briony McNamara produced her passport and announced she was leaving home for a nine-month holiday her family didn’t think she would have the nerve, reports Annie Lewis.

Growing up in Roma, Australia, Briony’s life down under entailed dinner with Joey the Kangaroo and cuddling Koala bears. Now, the 42-year-old pet lover leads a divergent life in Wickham, raising her two children but still devoting her time to animals in her Southsea shop, Busy-B Pet Care.

Briony with Spaghetti. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180629-1)

‘I grew up on a small farm in Roma, central Queensland, and was born in Brisbane,’ says Briony.

With her mother working as a veterinary nurse and her father being a fishing officer, it was hard for Briony and her siblings not to be surrounded by animals from a young age.

‘We had a kangaroo called Joey, I know not a very original name,’ Briony laughed, ‘and he used to sit with us at the kitchen table.

‘We had every animal you could imagine, from possums to koalas but my favourite was Rusty Bucket the duck.’

Briony with Spaghetti in her Southsea shop

Five-year-old Briony fell in love with Rusty Bucket when she picked her out at a farm.

‘She was the cutest, fluffiest little duck and I wanted her straight away. She followed me around everywhere.

‘I just love ducks, of course dogs are amazing, but I have such a thing for ducks.’

Life in Roma was blissful for Briony, with different animals by her side everyday and spending everyday outdoors. Reminiscing, she says she can’t help but miss Australia.

When Briony’s father got a new job in Townsville, northern Queensland, the McNamara family moved away from their farm in Roma, meaning Briony had to leave her beloved Rusty Bucket behind.

‘When we moved, I couldn’t take my duck. By this point, I had another boy duck too, called Drake.

‘It was so sad but I released them into a duck pond. I knew they would be well looked after but that was the one of the biggest moments when I felt a real sense of loss.

‘I literally cried the whole way to Townsville.’

Kangaroo appearances continued to be recurrent theme in her new home and although it may be amazing to you and me, Briony explained it was simply ‘part of life’.

‘In Townsville, we lived near a main road and a lot of kangaroos would sometimes be hit by cars. My mum being my mum would go out and check their pouches, so we adopted a lot of little grey kangaroos.’

After training as a chef and working full time, Briony had an epiphany one day, which led her to leave home and travel thousands of miles across the globe.

‘I woke up one day and told my Dad I was going overseas.

‘My Dad kept on saying “oh yeah Briony as if”, but I booked my ticket that day.

‘All of my family were shocked but I got on the plane and just loved it here.’

Leaving behind all she had ever known also meant leaving behind Jake the Great Dane.

‘He was the loveliest, slobberiest dog I have ever had. He moved in with my mum, but I was so sad to leave him.'

At 27-years-old, Briony settled in Limerick, Ireland, and worked as a chef before travelling to London, and then Portsmouth.

‘I was only supposed to stay in the UK for nine months but I loved it here, so I stayed.’

Briony met her partner, Andrew, while they were both doing temporary work in Portsmouth.

‘I had two friends who moved down to Portsmouth. I didn’t really know what I was doing and I was in London at the time, so I joined them. I met Andrew here.

‘Before me, Andrew didn’t really have a lot to do with animals, but now he doesn’t have much of a choice,’ laughs Briony.

‘He loves them now, I think his favourite is a yorkie.

‘We used to look after and walk two yorkies called Alfie and Bilbo and he grew to love them.’

Briony and Andrew have two children, Florence, two, and Sullivan, 8 months, and their toothless, one-eyed whippet, Spaghetti Western.

‘When we got Spaghetti, I wanted to call him Creme Brulee because of his colouring.

‘Andrew suggested Clint Eastwood, from Spaghetti Western films, so I just suggested Spaghetti and it stuck,’ she laughed.

Despite building her life and a thriving business in Portsmouth, Briony still holds Australia close to her heart.

‘I miss my family. My sister, Kylie, and brother, Paul, both have kids so its sad that I’m not there all of the time. My dad, John, is an amazing man. I wouldn’t be who I am without him.

‘I feel so at peace back home but I love it here too.’

Briony is keeping herself busy with her new shop, Busy-B Pet Care, in Southsea. The idea started eight years ago and was born out of Briony’s well-established dog walking business.

The shop sells baked goods, pet fashion accessories and even wedding dresses and tuxedos for pampered pooches.

‘My business is about being local and being part of the community. I have also reduced plastic as much as I can and used recycled wood throughout the shop.

‘The dogs and the people are what I love most about the business.

‘There’s no better way to spend your day than being surrounded by animals,’ Briony laughs.