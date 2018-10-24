Red Dead Redemption 2: Here's all parents need to know about new game from Grand Theft Auto makers

Have your say

One of the most highly anticipated video games in years is set to be released this week.

Red Dead Redemption 2, sequel to the hugely popular western game from 2010, will hit the shelves in a few days.

From the makers of the Grand Theft Auto games Rockstar, it is expected to be one of the must-buy titles of 2018.

But what do parents need to know about the game?

Here’s everything about Red Dead Redemption 2 including release date, price and age rating.

When is Red Dead Redemption 2 released?

The game will hit the shelves on Friday, October 26.

What consoles is Red Dead Redemption 2 on?

Red Dead 2 will be available on both PS4 and Xbox One from Friday.

It is expected to be released on PC in 2019.

What rating does Red Dead Redemption 2 have?

Like the original Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto series, it has received an age rating of PEGI 18.

Which means that the game is suitable for players aged 18 and over.

Given the game's 18 rating, you can expect that it will contain violence.

How much is Red Dead Redemption 2 and where can I buy it?

Depending on whether you are buying the normal or special edition, the price for the game will change.

On Amazon the normal edition is currently listed at £49.99 for both PS4 and Xbox One.

While the special edition which includes a map and bonus missions will cost £74.99 on Amazon.

There is also an official game guide available which costs £23.39.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available from Amazon, Game and all good retailers such as HMV, Tesco, Sainsbury's and other supermarkets.

It will also be available from the Playstation and Xbox stores.

Who are Rockstar?

Game studio Rockstar are the creators of not just Red Dead Redemption 2 but also the Grand Theft Auto series and Bully.

The company’s games have a history of containing strong adult themes such as violence.