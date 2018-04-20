Running man raffles off his body and will let winner choose words for tattoo

TRYING to raise money for charity is no easy feat, and some people will go to all sorts of lengths to drive donations for a worthwhile cause.

This couldn’t be truer for Ben Chudley, who has decided to ‘raffle off’ his body in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Ben Chudley

The 32-year-old has set himself the almighty task of running both the London and Edinburgh marathon and has said he wants to give people something back for their kind donations.

Encouraging friends, businesses and supporters to purchase raffle tickets, Ben is allowing the lucky winner to select three words which he will then have tattooed on his body.

The charity offers nursing care at home’ for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill.

Ben said: ‘I hate asking people for money. I want to give people something for it in return.

‘I’ve stipulated that there can’t be any offensive language and that I get to decide where the tattoo is inked on my body.’

Friends have already begun purchasing tickets and submitting entrants including Tottenham Hotspur, company names, married Ben’s ex-girlfriend’s name and his niece’s suggestion of ‘cool kids rock!’.

He added: ‘I remember being on holiday in Madrid and seeing a marathon on. I decided to put in for it.

‘Since then, I’ve run marathons in Lisbon, Dublin, Reykjavik.

‘Iceland was the best, although my hair actually began to freeze mid-run and I was picking clumps of ice out of my hair.

‘In Lisbon helpers handed out bananas which was a great snack, but the route became filled with banana skins. They really are slippery!’

Ben has pledged to raise £2,000 for the charity and is hoping that more people will donate.

He said: ‘It’s great advertising for businesses to have their name tattooed on me.

‘I’m also looking for a tattoo artist to donate their time and do the tattoo for free so if anybody is interested please let me know!’

A keen runner, Ben hit the headlines when he proposed to his wife Olivia on a running app by spelling out the words ‘Will You Marry Me’ on his route.

He said: ‘This is the first time I’ve done a marathon for charity. I would really appreciate any support I can get to help this fantastic cause – just don’t forget to include your three words.’

Ben will draw the winner after the Edinburgh Marathon on May 28. To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BenChudley