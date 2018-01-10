Thankful city family donates £1,500 to Queen Alexandra Hospital children’s fund

Have your say

A KINDHEARTED city family has donated £1,500 to children at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital.

The Paterson family handed over the bumper cheque to QA’s Children’s Bubbles Fund on behalf of the Taverners Masonic Lodge.

Their cash gift comes five years after daughter Savannah spent a week recovering in the hospital’s children’s department, after suffering a stroke, aged 4.

Her father, Ben Paterson, said: ‘Our family has visited this department quite a few times with various ailments over the years, Jacob [his son] is quite accident prone for example.

‘I am part of a Masonic Lodge, the Taverners Lodge, and we had two chosen charities for 2017, one of which was The Children’s Bubbles Fund.

‘We did various fundraising events throughout the year like a raffle, a race night and ladies’ night.

‘Service at QA has always been exceptional – there’s plenty to do for kids – this money will go towards continuing that.’