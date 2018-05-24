Top 10 Portsmouth churches you should consider for your wedding day

YOUR wedding day is one of the most special days of your life.

It is a memory that will stay with you forever, with people often dreaming about having the ‘perfect’ wedding.

One of the most important things to consider is the venue for the big day – but with so many places to choose from, couples can feel spoiled for choice.

But for those looking for a traditional wedding, the Diocese of Portsmouth has compiled a list of the top 10 most popular churches for weddings last year.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link above!