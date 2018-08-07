Transform into a space cadet at Fareham Shopping Centre

Have your say

CHILDREN can become a mini space cadet for a day and embark on a special space mission at a shopping centre.

Fareham Shopping Centre will transform into an intergalactic space camp for a free summer event with children searching for parts of the solar system.

The cadets will be escorted round the centre by fellow astronomical teachers who will be providing an education on outer space as well as a free space station workshop open for children to create and personalise their very own rocket jet packs which they can take home and transform into an astronaut whenever they want.

Fareham Shopping Centre’s Centre Manager, Mike Taylor said: ‘We are very excited for

the Space Camp event to come to Fareham.

‘We hope families have a fantastic day and enjoy the free activity.’

The event will take place on Saturday August 18 between 11am and 3pm outside Debenhams and B&M.

Shoppers can also enjoy a trip to the stars and step inside the mobile planetarium which wil showcase various experiential videos and astronomical displays.

Tickets are free of charge and families need to redeem Space Camp tickets online.

To register for tickets visit farehamshopping.com/events