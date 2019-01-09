Ryde jeweller’s ethical diamonds help change lives

We’re waging war on plastics, turning away from tax-avoiding large corporations and increasingly buying local: making ethical choices is top of the shopping list in 2019.

And that now includes luxury goods too, like diamonds and gold, as jewellers start to offer traceable jewels to meet the growing demand for principled purchasing.

Serendipity Diamonds uses a 100 per cent traceable system to ensure your diamond is ethically sourced.

Leading the way is Serendipity Diamonds, which offers a range of beautiful and fully traceable diamond rings at its new showroom on the Isle of Wight.

The firm, based on Ryde’s High Street, makes stunning bespoke jewellery using unique CanadaMark diamonds, the only 100 per cent traceable system to ensure your diamond is ethically sourced.

“Ethical diamonds are about far more than being conflict-free: a truly ethical diamond should be completely traceable and it should be part of a system which gives rock-solid proof that no one in the supply chain was adversely affected during the journey of that diamond from mine to buyer,” says Serendipity Diamonds’ managing director Mark Johnson.

All CanadaMark diamonds come from one of just two mines deep in the remote Northwest Territories in Canada; each one has a unique serial number which can be used to check its origin and authenticity.

Serendipity holds a Fairtrade licence and offers fairly traded gold jewellery.

A key purpose of the ethical gems process is that they should help to improve the lives of people within the supply chain and not harm the surrounding environment, so each stone is natural, untreated and responsibly mined.

Serendipity also holds a Fairtrade licence and offers fairly traded gold jewellery; as with diamonds, choosing jewellery with the Fairtrade gold stamp means it has made a real difference to the lives of miners, their families and communities by ensuring they are paid a fair price, giving them financial security. Miners also receive an extra amount of money to invest in building the future of their families and their communities, through education, medical care or environmental projects.

So whether you’re looking for a unique engagement ring, a wedding ring or are looking for a stunning addition to a jewellery collection, Serendipity has a range of made-to-order diamond rings that really can change lives.

The choice is as dazzling as the hand-crafted rings themselves, from round, oval or princess solitaire to marquise cut, cushion cut or heart-shaped.

“Our friendly team of designers are here to help you create the perfect customised design,” says Mr Johnson. “From bespoke diamond engagement rings to custom-made diamond eternity rings, we are happy to design, model and craft an amazing item of jewellery.

“For complete reassurance, we work to extremely high standards from reputable diamond grading certification to our professional membership of official organisations, including Buy with Confidence, The National Association of Jewellers and The Gemmological Association of Great Britain.”

