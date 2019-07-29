Seared tuna with watercress salad: Recipe

Hampshire’s best known food item has to be traditionally grown watercress with its punchy, peppery distinctive taste.

There was even a railway line opened in 1865 called the Watercress Line which took the famous crop to London.

This aquatic plant, which is in the same family as wasabi, thrives where clean water is running.

The taste mellows with cooking and takes on an earthy flavour which is great in soups.

With the hot weather we’ve been having, I’ve used watercress as a salad.

The strong flavour works fantastically with seared tuna coated in fennel and sesame seeds.

Ingredients

4 fresh tuna steaks

Tspn fennel seed

Dstspn sesame seeds

Bunch watercress

25ml olive oil

Juice 1 lime

Seasoning

Method

1. Toast the fennel seeds in a dry pan on a low heat until they just start to brown.

2. Allow to cool and grind in a pestle and mortar.

3. Mix with the sesame seeds and roll the tuna steaks in the mixture.

4. To make the dressing, whisk the olive oil and lime juice together, taste and season.

5. Season the tuna steaks and sear them on each side for 2 mins in a hot frying pan.

6. Put them onto 4 plates, top with the watercress and drizzle over the dressing before serving with new potatoes.