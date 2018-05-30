Shoppers show generosity towards animal charity

Have your say

A STREET collection to raise funds for the Stubbington Ark, RSPCA Solent, was a huge success.

Volunteers for the charity held a collection in Hayling Island this month and generous shoppers in the Elm Grove, Mengham, area donated £500.

The volunteers from the Hayling fundraising group are holding a summer sale for Stubbington Ark on June 23 at 40, Seafront, from 10am until 2pm.

There will be plenty of bargains, tombolas, puzzles, bedding, trinkets, plants and a raffle. Tea and scones will also be served.