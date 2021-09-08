11 of the quirkiest items for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Portsmouth

If you are looking to sell your unwanted belongings, then you might have turned to the social media platform in a bid to find them a better home.

From clothing, to furniture and home décor, Facebook Marketplace has everything for those who are on the hunt for new items.

Several unique and desired pieces can be found on the site and we have picked some of our favourite items that are currently up for grabs in the Portsmouth area.

Here are some cool and quirky items that are currently for sale on Portsmouth’s Facebook Marketplace – click this link for more information.

1. Vintage BSM Sewing Machine This vintage sewing machine is currently up for grabs on Buy and Sell in Portsmouth UK on Facebook. This beautiful machine is in perfect condition and is being sold for £100. Photo: Louise Victoria Photo Sales

2. Two seater dog garden bench This two seater garden bench would be an asset to any dog lovers home! It is currently for sale on Facebook for £100. Photo: Ellie Diane Photo Sales

3. Commemorative Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales plates Also for sale on Facebook Marketplace are these Wedgwood Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales commemorative plates. The plate that is pictured commemorates the marriage between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981, there is also a plate that commemorates the birth of Prince William. They are both available for £30. Photo: Stephen Foran Photo Sales

4. Swallap Barrels outdoor furniture Swallap barrels are offering a unique range of outdoor furniture that is sure to be a hit amongst whiskey drinkers. The price range varies from item to item. Photo: Swallap Barrels Photo Sales