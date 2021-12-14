The online retailer has launched their own PCR tests that are available at a fraction of the cost of others on the market.

The government-approved tests are valid for UK day two, day eight and 'test-to-release' arrival programmes, with the day-two tests priced at £34.99.

Amazon launched the at-home testing kits online this morning.

Bundles are also available on the website at a discounted rate.

A package for day two and day eight tests cost £63.98 while a bundle of three tests for day two, five and eight cost £95.97.

The PCR tests will be processed at Amazon's lab in Salford, which the retailer set up last year to test its employees for Covid-19.

Results for the tests will be available online within 24 hours of the sample reaching the lab.

The lab has now processed more than 1.4 million tests from tens of thousands of frontline workers in the UK.

Amazon also has a lab in the United States of America and shoppers in the states have been able to purchase at-home testing kits online since the summer.

The retailer started selling the testing kits in the UK earlier this month but these were not suitable for travellers.

Antoine Dreyfus, director of Amazon said: ‘The Amazon test collection kit offers customers the convenience they’ve come to expect from Amazon.co.uk by providing access to highly accurate Covid-19 testing, at an affordable price.’

The government has now reintroduced mandatory PCR tests for travellers in a bid to combat the new omicron variant cases in the UK.

Travellers who are returning to the UK will be able to use the day two and day eight test-to-release programmes.

To purchase the at-home testing kits, visit amazon.co.uk.

