Car parks in city centres can often be pricey with drivers having to fork out a small fortune just to run their errands.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find a reasonably priced car park when you want to visit Portsmouth city centre after work or on a busy weekend, so we have put together a list of the cheapest car parks in Portsmouth for £5 or under.

There are many places to park your car in Portsmouth for under £5.

Here are seven places to park your car in Portsmouth with prices that won't break the bank:

Clarence Street- £3.10

73 Clarence Street, Landport, PO1 4AY.

This car park is open seven days a week between 7am and 8pm .

Clarence Street has a total of 159 spaces with five blue badge spaces available.

Parking costs £3.10 for up to three hours, with up to eight hours costing £8.10.

The maximum price of this car park is £10 and the carpark is free outside of these hours.

Isambard Brunel – £3.50

Alec Rose Lane, Southsea, PO1 2BX.

This car park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Isambard Brunel has a total of 468 spaces, with five blue badge parking spaces available.

Parking here costs £3.50 for up to three hours, with up to five hours costing £8.

If you wish to park your car for up to 24 hours, this will cost £12.

All Saints £3.50

Church Street, Landport, PO1 4NB.

All Saints car park is open all day Monday to Sunday, with 42 spaces available.

For up to three hours, a space at this car park will cost £3.50 whereas up to five hours will cost £8.

If you wish to stay for 24 hours, this will cost £12.

The Fleet – £3.50

159 Exchange Road, Southsea, PO1 2PT

The Fleet has 14 spaces in its off-street location.

Parking is available 24 hours a day, with up to three hours costing £3.50 or up to 24 hours (finishes at midnight) for £12.

Guildhall Walk – £3.50

Alec Rose Lane, Southsea, PO1 2SA.

Guildhall Walk has a total of 54 spaces in its off-street location.

Parking is available all day Monday to Sunday, with up to three hours of parking costing £3.50.

If you wish to park for up to 24 hours, this will cost £12.

Cascades Shopping Centre – £3.70

Charlotte Street, Landport, PO1 4RS.

This multi-storey car park is linked with Cascades Shopping Centre in the heart of the city centre.

Cascades car park is open 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

There is up to 594 spaces available, with 27 blue badge bays.

Parking up to three hours will cost £3.70, with up to 10 hours for £13.

If you wish to park for up to 24 hours, this will cost £25.

Gunwharf Quays- £3.90

Park Road, Portsmouth, PO1 3TZ.

Whether you're looking to shop for a few hours in the designer outlet or walk into the town centre, Gunwharf Quays carpark has 1532 spaces and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In the underground multi-storey there are 35 blue badge spaces on level UB which are clearly marked and signposted.

Electric car charging points are also available at this location.

For up to three hours, the car park costs £3.90 whereas up to five hours costs £6.90.

If you wish to keep your car at the multi-storey for 24 hours, this will cost £20.

